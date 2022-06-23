Matt Hardy’s former stablemate says they are currently out injured

AEW star The Bunny, former stablemate of WWE legend Matt Hardy, has revealed the reason why she has been absent from television in recent weeks. She stated that she is dealing with an injury.

The 34-year old was last seen in action on the April 25th 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation in a trios match where she teamed up with Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura against Anna Jay, Ruby Soho and Skye Blue.

She was last seen on AEW TV on the March 30th edition of Dynamite, where she was defeated by a debuting Toni Storm in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Many of The Bunny's fans have been wondering where she has been as of late, but the female star cleared up any confusion by tweeting out that she has been sidelined with an injury.

"I'm injured right now but I'll be back in the ring once I'm all healed up." said The Bunny.

While there are no specific details as to when Matt Hardy's former stablemate will be back in action, everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes The Bunny a safe and speedy recovery!

Matt Hardy is also currently dealing with some injury problems

The injury bug has plagued the wrestling business recently with a number of AEW stars being placed on the shelf. Not only has The Bunny had to rehab an injury, but her old boss Matt Hardy is currently banged up as well.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Hardy sustained a large amount of swelling following his match at AAA's Triplemania event, where Hardy teamed with former WWE superstar John Morrison to take on the team of Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

#AAA #AEW Matt Hardy's mystery partner at #Triplemania main-event was revealed to be as Johnny Hardy (fka John Morrison) who later turned on Matt Hardy himself! Matt Hardy's mystery partner at #Triplemania main-event was revealed to be as Johnny Hardy (fka John Morrison) who later turned on Matt Hardy himself!#AAA #AEW https://t.co/DMNM6mFAq6

Ross Sapp reported that Hardy has swelling in his knee, but it's unclear whether he'll have to miss any time. Many fans are hopeful that this setback is temporary, but time will tell how long it will be before Hardy returns.

