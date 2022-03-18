"An amazing moment" - Matt Hardy gives his take on Jeff Hardy's AEW debut

Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut earlier this month, coming out to save his brother Matt from a beatdown.

The Charismatic Enigma made his in-ring debut earlier this week, teaming up with his brother to defeat Private Party.

Matt Hardy recently gave his take on his brother's AEW debut on the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

"When he made his entrance, it was an amazing moment. To see people legitimately jump out of their seats in excitement, knowing that this is a big deal. Jeff Hardy is coming to AEW and not only is it Jeff Hardy coming to AEW but the Hardy Boys are here reforming and they also have their iconic music," said Matt.

He went on to speak about their iconic entrance music:

Regardless of where that music is played, even though its music that can be licensed or uncopyrightable or whatever. When you hear that music, people's first thought is Hardy Boys," Matt Hardy added. (57:00-57:50)

Jeff Hardy was released by WWE in December 2021

On December 4th, 2021, Jeff Hardy was in a tag-team match at a WWE Live Event. At one point, he left the ring and walked into the crowd, posing for photos with fans at one point before walking out.

Sources later reported that WWE had offered to send him to rehab but ended up releasing him from his contract when he declined. Tests reportedly came back negative and the company tried to stop him from signing with AEW by offering him a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

There have been further reports that he was offered the spot to be inducted as a solo act rather than as part of The Hardy Boys alongside his brother, Matt. Regardless of the circumstances of the release, The Hardy Boys are most likely going to end up being inducted into Hall of Fames eventually.

If any quotes are used from this article please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

Edited by Arjun