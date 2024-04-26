Matt Hardy says big rumors about Jeff Hardy's AEW status and future are accurate

The former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy addressed the recent rumors regarding his brother Jeff Hardy's current AEW contract status, confirming that the reports are indeed accurate.

Recently, Matt Hardy's contract with AEW expired, and he reportedly chose not to extend his contract with the promotion. Furthermore, Matt showed up at the recent TNA Rebellion PPV, confirming his exit. After Matt's exit, speculations regarding his brother Jeff Hardy's contract with Tony Khan's promotion also ran wild.

It was recently reported by Fightful Select that Jeff's AEW contract is not likely to be extended due to injury concerns, and the deal could expire sooner than expected. Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy, cleared the air on the rumors.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast recently, Matt confirmed that the report by Fightful is accurate and Jeff's contract is coming up sooner than expected:

"There's a little bit going on. I think that is accurate, though. So I'll give Fightful their flowers. I think that is accurate. It's coming up a lot sooner than we thought it was going to come up. I guess it could be extended if need be, once again, I don't know. I don't know what they'll do. But it seems like from what I know and what I'm aware of, because when they offered me a deal, they offered Jeff a deal at the same time. And they were very similar and his date was a lot earlier than we thought. So yeah, that's that report is pretty accurate." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Check out the video below:

Matt Hardy wants to join Jeff Hardy in the next stage of his career

Matt Hardy also stated that he would love to join his brother, Jeff Hardy, and reunite The Hardy Boyz in the next stage of his career rather than have a singles run:

"I would rather do it with Jeff. Because Jeff and I, we have all these appearances that we're doing together. So we're at our best when we're together. And I even think Jeff would admit that and say that as well. It's most beneficial for us when we're both together. So we shall see." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Meanwhile, Matt has mentioned that he is currently a free agent, and Jeff is reportedly soon to be a free agent. Only time will tell if the fans will witness another reunion of The Hardy Boyz in the near future.

