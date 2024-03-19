Matt Hardy says he is "intrigued" by 6 ft 3 in star's heel run in AEW

A 6 ft 3-inch star recently started his heel run in AEW, which has left former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy quite "intrigued". The star in question here is Kazuchika Okada.

Okada made his official roster star AEW debut on the March 6 edition of Dynamite and joined forces with the heel duo, The Young Bucks. The 36-year-old has had two matches as a full-time AEW star so far.

During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy discussed The Rainmaker's arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion and his subsequent heel run.

"I'm intrigued, and it's a good intrigue! I don't know Okada a lot. The few times I've met him, I've liked him a lot! He seems very nice! The Bucks speak very highly of him. He's a big star; there's no doubt about that. Extremely talented individual! So I'm very excited to see his impact on AEW, especially as in AEW audience and people outside of the international wrestling bubble. Really get to learn who Okada, how talented he is, get to see him in action, learn what he's about, and what makes him tick,'' said Matt Hardy.

Matt added that aligning with The Young Bucks would hold Kazuchika Okada in good stead.

"I think that's gonna be very beneficial, and I think bearing him with the Bucks is a good deal. It's something where everybody feels comfortable. It will make him comfortable. They should gel well because they have been friends for many, many years, and it's gonna be an intriguing thing! I'm looking forward to washing it and following it," he added. [H/T: Wrestlingnews]

Former WCW star claims Kazuchika Okada will benefit from having a manager in AEW

Kazuchika Okada has spent most of his time in Japan. His non-fluency in English might hinder his connection with the audience.

Former WCW star Kevin Sullivan recently provided an excellent solution for this problem. He stated that The Rainmaker would benefit from having a wrestling manager.

"How do you put him over and yourself over in a two-minute interview? How do you elevate him to your level? And this isn't a bad thing. It's great to have great talent. But they better be looking for a slick-talking manager for him. You better protect your investment, and you better find somebody that compliments him. That's only his job to get Okada over, not splitting it. Come on, let's put it under a microscope, turn it in, and dial it in,'' he said.

Many top names in the wrestling business have benefited from having a manager, including Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker. It will be interesting to see AEW go down that route with Kazuchika Okada.

