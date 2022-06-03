"He got hurt pretty bad" - Matt Hardy says Jeff Hardy was almost knocked out during AEW Double or Nothing match

Matt and Jeff Hardy were victorious in their match against Young Bucks at AEW Double or Nothing. However, the win didn't come without its struggles.

The two teams have had a long history with each other. However, their match at AEW's latest pay-per-view was the most high-profile match they have had between each other.

Despite a slow start, the match picked up the pace towards the end, with all four men putting everything on the line to try and pick up the victory. One of the most brutal spots of the match came when Jeff Hardy performed a Swanton Bomb on the outside onto a set of steel steps.

The older Hardy brother stated on the latest edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" that Jeff was almost knocked out during the bout and had little to no recollection of the event.

"Yeah, I was happy with the match, especially considering very early on in the match Jeff [Hardy] was almost knocked out. So he got hurt pretty bad. That's why he's being pulled from the match in Los Angeles, obviously. So he was kind of running on fumes going through the match. He still held up his end of the bargain pretty good in the big scheme of things." (H/T Fightful).

Matt even praised his brother for pulling everything off as planned despite feeling dizzy.

"It's so funny that he's just still such a great athlete and so good at what he does. If you're looking at the Swanton he does on the stairs, he still does it perfectly and he didn't realize he was supposed to do it until he was told he was supposed to do it." said Matt Hardy (H/T Fightful).

With the win at Double or Nothing, Matt and Jeff Hardy are among the top five tag teams in AEW

When Jeff Hardy debuted in AEW, Matt made it clear that their goal was to cement their legacy as the greatest tag team of all time. After holding tag team gold in almost every promotion they've worked for, they now have a new goal to achieve, the AEW Tag Team Championships.

With their win over The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing, The Hardys have ranked third in the AEW tag team rankings. They currently sit behind Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club in second and FTR, who are ranked first.

The Hardys are currently 3-0 in two-on-two competition, with wins over The Young Bucks, Private Party, and The Butcher and The Blade. Will the former WWE Tag Team Champions continue their "expedition of gold" in AEW? Fans will have to stay tuned to find out more!

