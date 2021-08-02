Matt Hardy sends a fierce message to top AEW star

AEW star Matt Hardy has sent a chilling message to Christian Cage, stating that his rivalry with him is far from over.

Ever since Christian Cage eliminated Matt Hardy from the Casino Battle Royale a few months ago, the latter has been eyeing vengeance. Hardy has even humiliated Captain Charisma on numerous occasions by asking him to hang up his boots, for which he would give him a hefty paycheque.

After weeks of trash-talking and backstage brawls, both men finally fought during one of the Fyter Fest editions of AEW Dynamite last month. The match was dubbed 23 years in the making and was won by Christian Cage.

I was dominant on #AEWDynamite against Christian. If I wasn’t sleep-deprived from being awake for 3 days straight with my newborn, I woulda straight up jobbed his ass out. Still put on a clinic. Still stole the show & showed the "elite" youngsters how it’s done. pic.twitter.com/TpvCGwRMW8 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 17, 2021

Many people assumed that this was a one-off thing and both men would go their separate ways afterwards. As it turns out, the rivalry has become more intense with every passing week. The inclusion of the Jurassic Express and the Hardy Family Office has added a whole new dynamic to it.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Matt Hardy posted a picture of himself and Christian Cage, stating that he's not finished with him:

"FAR FROM OVAH," Matt Hardy said.

FAR FROM OVAH pic.twitter.com/NzsRlEMvxU — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 2, 2021

Based on Matt Hardy's claim, we might be in for another clash between the two former WWE superstars down the road.

Christian Cage could face Kenny Omega at AEW All Out

Christian

Recent reports have suggested that Hangman Page will no longer challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at All Out as had been rumored. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Christian Cage is likely to fill the spot for Hangman Page and challenge Kenny Omega at AEW All Out.

For this to happen, Christian Cage must end his feud with Matt Hardy in the coming weeks. The company could book a match between Matt Hardy and Christian Cage for the first AEW Rampage show.

Christian Cage and Kenny Omega in the same ring in 2021!! This is MINDBLOWING!! 🤯🤯#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT #AEW pic.twitter.com/h6x0EbrNyM — 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 11, 2021

Another win could help Christian Cage climb to the top spot in the men's rankings. Omega and Cage have had several physical altercations in the past, but a match has never materialized.

With Hangman Page possibly out of the title picture, bringing in Christian Cage could be in their best interest.

Edited by Jack Cunningham