Matt Hardy sends a heartwarming message to top WWE star after title win at WrestleMania 40

Matt Hardy has sent a heartwarming message to a top WWE star after his much-awaited title win at WrestleMania 40. The AEW star is known to have a big circle of friends and R-Truth is surely in it.

Truth won the Raw Tag Team Title with The Miz after he unhooked the championship belts hanging above the ring. The moment sent Philadelphia fans into a frenzy as the popular duo known as Awesome Truth became tag team champions.

Matt Hardy took to Twitter to send a message to R-Truth and post a picture of himself and Jeff Hardy with the WWE star.

“Hell yeah - Congrats R-Truth @RonKillings, you deserved this #WrestleMania moment! Happy for The Awesome Truth!” he wrote in the post's caption.

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy’s AEW contract is rumored to be nearing its end and there has been speculation that he might be heading to World Wrestling Entertainment. The Broken One's latest post will further add fuel to the fire and get fans talking once again about his pro wrestling future.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Matt Hardy will move back to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion