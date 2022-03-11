×
Create
Notifications

"The Hardys will be present" - Matt Hardy sends a message to AEW tag team ahead of Rampage

The Hardy Boyz have reunited in All Elite Wrestling.
The Hardy Boyz have reunited in All Elite Wrestling.
Faden Cloete
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 11, 2022 11:42 PM IST
News

Matt Hardy and his brother Jeff are living legends. The duo has won tag team gold throughout the wrestling world. After three long years apart, the brothers are now reunited after Jeff came to Matt Hardy's aid during Dynamite.

Two days later, Darby Allin is set to face Marq Quen of Private Party. Before the show, Matt took to Twitter to warn his former protege that The Hardy Boyz would be in attendance.

It’s Friday, you know what that means.. #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama.. And yes, The Hardys will be present, Private Party! https://t.co/qQAWoNGeAW

While Darby can handle himself, even with numbers stacked against him, Hardy knows that Private Party and Andrade El Idolo will likely interfere. The Hardy Boyz' presence will ensure the numbers are even. Plus, it could potentially set up a feud between the teams.

Fans will simply have to stay tuned to see how the final run of The Hardy Boyz turns out. The brothers are likely to aim for championship gold one last time before the team retires.

Matt Hardy stated that The Hardy Boyz are setting their eyes on the AEW Tag Team Championships

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy affirmed that The Hardy Boyz are planning to cement their legacy as an all-time great team.

"It means that it's time for us to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team in all of space and time," said Matt. "There's one last major title we need to win and that's the AEW World Tag Team Titles. It means a lot to both of us to go out as we came in and especially on a big platform and also show why we are one of the greatest tag teams ever." [H/T- Fightful]
#MattFact: Matt is all about symbolism + historical significance + being a caring brother. 🔥 twitter.com/MATTHARDYBRAND…

Many fans are excited to see Jeff and Matt team up again, as they had worked for separate promotions since the latter signed with AEW in 2020.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you excited to see The Hardy Boyz back together? Sound off below.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Colin Tessier
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Are you a fan of The Hardy Boyz?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी