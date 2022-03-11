"The Hardys will be present" - Matt Hardy sends a message to AEW tag team ahead of Rampage

Matt Hardy and his brother Jeff are living legends. The duo has won tag team gold throughout the wrestling world. After three long years apart, the brothers are now reunited after Jeff came to Matt Hardy's aid during Dynamite.

Two days later, Darby Allin is set to face Marq Quen of Private Party. Before the show, Matt took to Twitter to warn his former protege that The Hardy Boyz would be in attendance.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND It’s Friday, you know what that means.. #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama.. And yes, The Hardys will be present, Private Party! It’s Friday, you know what that means.. #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama.. And yes, The Hardys will be present, Private Party! https://t.co/qQAWoNGeAW

While Darby can handle himself, even with numbers stacked against him, Hardy knows that Private Party and Andrade El Idolo will likely interfere. The Hardy Boyz' presence will ensure the numbers are even. Plus, it could potentially set up a feud between the teams.

Fans will simply have to stay tuned to see how the final run of The Hardy Boyz turns out. The brothers are likely to aim for championship gold one last time before the team retires.

Matt Hardy stated that The Hardy Boyz are setting their eyes on the AEW Tag Team Championships

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy affirmed that The Hardy Boyz are planning to cement their legacy as an all-time great team.

"It means that it's time for us to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team in all of space and time," said Matt. "There's one last major title we need to win and that's the AEW World Tag Team Titles. It means a lot to both of us to go out as we came in and especially on a big platform and also show why we are one of the greatest tag teams ever." [H/T- Fightful]

Many fans are excited to see Jeff and Matt team up again, as they had worked for separate promotions since the latter signed with AEW in 2020.

Are you excited to see The Hardy Boyz back together? Sound off below.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of The Hardy Boyz? Yes No 0 votes so far