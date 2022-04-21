"Wish you all the best" - Matt Hardy sends wholesome message to departing AEW star

Former WWE star Matt Hardy has sent his best wishes to former Hardy Family Office stablemate Jack Evans. The star will depart AEW at the end of April once his contract expires.

Evans took to Twitter to announce that he will not be re-signing with AEW after three years with the company. The former HFO member competed at the very first AEW pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019. He stated that his journey in the company has been fun and thanked the company as well as his fans.

Following the announcement by Jack Evans, Matt Hardy sent a wholesome message to the departing star wishing him will and hopes to see him down the road at some point.

"Thanks, @JackEvans711, for our time together in @AEW. We weren't together very long, but you were always great, fun & professional. I appreciate your fantastic attitude in everything we did together. I wish you all the best & look forward to seeing you down the road, mi amigo."

At the time of writing, it is unclear what the future holds for Evans' partner Angelico in AEW. The South African star has returned from injury in recent weeks, but will have to fly solo from now on.

Matt Hardy and Jack Evans were both a part of the Hardy Family Office

Alongside The Butcher, The Blade and Private Party, The Hybrid 2 were members of the Hardy Family Office led by Matt Hardy throughout 2021.

Evans and Angelico were brought in by Hardy on a mercenary basis, becoming embroiled in the feud between the office and Orange Cassidy. This all culminated for Jack Evans in a Hair vs. Hair match against Cassidy on the October 1st 2021 edition of Rampage, which Evans lost.

The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer @LanceHoyt

- Bryan Danielson v Nick Jackson

- Hair vs Hair: Orange Cassidy v Jack Evans w/ Matt Hardy

- Thunder Rosa v Nyla Rose v Jade Cargill

- Participants to be announced for the Wed, 10/6 #AEWRampage is TONIGHT at 10/9c on TNT- Bryan Danielson v Nick Jackson- Hair vs Hair: Orange Cassidy v Jack Evans w/ Matt Hardy- Thunder Rosa v Nyla Rose v Jade Cargill- Participants to be announced for the Wed, 10/6 #CasinoLadderMatch where the winner gets a World Title Shot #AEWRampage is TONIGHT at 10/9c on TNT- Bryan Danielson v Nick Jackson- Hair vs Hair: Orange Cassidy v Jack Evans w/ Matt Hardy- Thunder Rosa v Nyla Rose v Jade Cargill- Participants to be announced for the Wed, 10/6 #CasinoLadderMatch where the winner gets a World Title Shot https://t.co/knwX0t6z39

Evans would only wrestle three more times for AEW on episodes of Dark, against Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and Dante Martin.

Will you miss Jack Evans? Let us know in the comments section down below!

