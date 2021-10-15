Matt Hardy shares a special message on his 29-year anniversary in wrestling

Matt Hardy made his professional wrestling debut on October 15, 1992. Today, the AEW Star celebrates 29 years in the professional wrestling industry, having achieved countless accolades over the years.

Earlier today, Hardy shared a special message via his Twitter account:

"October 15th, 1992 was the date of my very first wrestling match. Today marks my 29 year anniversary as a pro wrestler. What a wild & unpredictable journey this 29 year trip has been. I’m a fortunate man. I appreciate all of the people who helped make my dream a reality."

Matt Hardy has had a remarkable career so far

Hardy began wrestling in the 90s and got his big break as part of the tag team "The Hardy Boyz", alongside his brother Jeff Hardy. The two were given full-time contracts by WWE in 1998 and achieved great success during the attitude era.

Matt and Jeff are often remembered for their memorable TLC matches against The Dudleys and Edge & Christian. The aforementioned teams kindled a new form of wrestling that inspired an entire upcoming generation of wrestlers.

To this day, The Hardy Boyz are regarded as one of the best tag teams of all time. The two have won tag team championships in various promotions.

Matt Hardy garnered a great deal of success even as a singles competitor. In WWE, Hardy won the ECW Championship, Hardcore Championship, and the United States Championship.

Last year, Matt Hardy made his debut in AEW and has been an integral member of their active roster. He has worked with hot, up-and-coming stars to elevate them to the next level. One of his major feuds that spanned over a large portion of last year was against Sammy Guevara. Following the feud, Guevara was established as a strong singles competitor as in now the TNT Champion.

Currently, Matt Hardy is the head of the Hardy Family Office, a dominant faction in AEW, containing some of the most talented wrestlers in the promotion. Private Party and TH2 being in the HFO has helped the two teams a lot since they are getting a lot of screen time. They have prospered under Matt Hardy's wing so far, and he now serves as an experienced veteran in AEW.

What do you make of Matt Hardy's career in professional wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

