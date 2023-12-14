Matt Hardy showers praise on top AEW star

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy commends one of the hottest AEW stars and praised his entertaining manager during their latest appearance on Dynamite.

The star in question is none other than Swerve Strickland. The former WWE star has been one of the hottest stars in pro wrestling lately and is upward spiral for the past few months. He is also one of the participants in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament and is one of the favorites to win as well.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Swerve came out accompanied by Prince Nana for his main event match against Jon Moxley in the Gold League of the tournament.

Veteran All Elite star Matt Hardy showered praise on both Swerve and Prince Nana, whom he has known for a long time. Matt took to the "X" social media platform stating the following:

"I greatly enjoy @swerveconfident, I think he’s fantastic. But super happy for the success of @PrinceKingNana, as I’ve loved him for a long time. #AEWDynamite."

Matt Hardy has previously predicted that Swerve Strickland will be the first black AEW World Champion. Only time will tell what Tony Khan and company have in store for The Realest.