Matt Hardy shows interest in recruiting AEW star into Hardy Family Office 

Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to respond to the anguish expressed by AEW star Ryzin over his string of losses.

Ryzin was part of an eight-man tag team match that saw him team up with Adam Priest, D3, and Feugo Del Solo against Hardy Family Office's Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade in this week's AEW: Dark Elevation.

The AEW star found himself on the losing side and later vented out his frustrations on Twitter.

He questioned what he must do to achieve success through his tweet.

"WHAT'S NEXT? Who am I? Why can't I win? Who should I team with? What must I do to achieve victory? After not even being able to show my talents AT ALL tonight on @AEW #AEWDarkElevation I am TRULY conflicted. #Please #RT and #SHARE in my misery," said Ryzin.

Matt Hardy quickly responded by posing a question to Ryzin in return.

"Color me intrigued, @HAILRyzin.. How can you enrich The #KingMaker in @AEW?" said Matt Hardy in his response.

It looks like Matt Hardy is interested in recruiting another member into his stable. However, Ryzin will have to convince him first.

While not a known name, Ryzin has ample experience under his belt. The 34-year-old has wrestled for WWE NXT in the past, in losing efforts to stars like Drew McIntyre and King Corbin.

Apart from that, Ryzin has made a handful of appearances for IMPACT Wrestling as well. Joining the Hardy Family Office could infuse momentum into his AEW career.

Matt Hardy is keen on building the Hardy Family Office in AEW

Currently, Hardy Family Office has six members, including Matt Hardy. Ryzin's addition will make the stable even stronger if that's the direction AEW is heading in with the current storyline.

Matt Hardy also has his sights set on the TNT Championship held by Darby Allin. After winning his match on this week's AEW Dark: Elevation, Hardy made his intentions clear of getting a shot at the title.

What do you think about Matt Hardy's offer to Ryzin? Do you think he would be an interesting addition to the Hardy Family Office? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.