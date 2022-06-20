"What are the odds?!?" – AEW's Matt Hardy spotted with former WWE Superstar

AEW star Matt Hardy has had a long and storied career, and with that, he's sure to run into familiar faces now and again. That happened this past weekend when Hardy ran into former WWE star Super Crazy.

Super Crazy has had two stints in WWE. The first came during the Attitude Era as a part of the light heavyweight division, and the second came in the mid-2000s, where he competed mainly in the cruiserweight division and was a part of Mexicools with Psicosis & Juventud Guerrera.

Hardy and Crazy never properly interacted during their time in WWE, but that doesn't mean they aren't friends. During his time in Mexico, Hardy managed to grab a quick picture with the Insane Luchador, which he posted to his Twitter account.

Check out Matt Hardy's tweet below:

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND



Last time I wrestled in TJ, over 5 years ago, Super Crazy was in the match. What are the odds?!? After traveling from Tijuana to @RDUAirport this afternoon, look who I ran into.. the mega-talented @supercrazy Last time I wrestled in TJ, over 5 years ago, Super Crazy was in the match. What are the odds?!? After traveling from Tijuana to @RDUAirport this afternoon, look who I ran into.. the mega-talented @supercrazy! Last time I wrestled in TJ, over 5 years ago, Super Crazy was in the match. What are the odds?!? https://t.co/hfFDXlwW2n

The match Matt referred to in the tweet was for Mexico's The Crash promotion, where he and Jeff Hardy defeated Crazy & Guerrera to win the vacant The Crash Tag Team Championships.

It should be noted that Matt tagged the wrong Twitter account in his tweet, with Super Crazy's account being @IslasSupercrazy.

Matt Hardy teamed with another former WWE Superstar over the weekend

Due to Jeff Hardy's arrest on June 13, Matt was left to fly solo to AAA's TripleMania in Tijuana, Mexico. AAA announced Matt would have a new partner for his match with Dragon Lee & Dralistico.

Hardy's mystery partner turned out to be Johnny Hardy, his long-lost third brother? Not really. It was former WWE Superstar John Morrison, whose interchangeable surname allowed him to be called Johnny Hardy for the match, complete with old-school Hardy attire.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#AAA #AEW Matt Hardy's mystery partner at #Triplemania main-event was revealed to be as Johnny Hardy (fka John Morrison) who later turned on Matt Hardy himself! Matt Hardy's mystery partner at #Triplemania main-event was revealed to be as Johnny Hardy (fka John Morrison) who later turned on Matt Hardy himself!#AAA #AEW https://t.co/DMNM6mFAq6

Unfortunately for the last-minute team, the masked duo won, leaving the "Hardys" to return to AEW.

The match was a high-octane affair, filled to the brim with athleticism. Will Matt Hardy return to AAA in the future? Only time will tell.

