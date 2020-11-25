It's no secret that the AEW tag team of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy, better known as Private Party, are big fans of the Hardy Boyz. Both men have gone on record telling the story of how they bonded in wrestling school due to their love for WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy.

Over the last several months in All Elite Wrestling, Matt Hardy has been mentoring the young tag team. He has taken them under his wing to help them become bigger stars in the eyes of the national audience.

Since Full Gear, Hardy has slowly been teasing a heel turn on Being the Elite. After his victory over Sammy Guervara, he showcased that his ego is getting out of control.

I’m so proud of the growth that #PrivateParty has made this year in @AEW. It’s even more rewarding that it’s all because of me. I’m gonna push you 2 to reach your full potential, guys. I took you guys under my wing as an investment - I’m looking for a BIG return in the future. pic.twitter.com/J6cs9b1AWP — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 24, 2020

Earlier today, Matt Hardy took to Twitter, where he pretty much took credit for all of Private Party's current success in AEW.

Quen was quick to respond to Hardy.

And much like everything currently going over Hardy's head right now on Being the Elite, he responded:

It appears that the separation between Hardy and Private Party is now imminent, as Multifarious One continues on his path to turning heel in AEW.