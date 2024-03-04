Matt Hardy, Taz, and multiple other AEW stars react as Sting's legendary 39-year career comes to an end at Revolution

Sting competed in his last wrestling match at AEW Revolution 2024. With a final bout at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sunday, March 3, the legend has wrapped up his 39-year-long in-ring career.

The Icon teamed up with his protégé Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) in a tornado tag team bout. The face-painted duo emerged victorious from the hard-hitting showdown. The contest also saw the involvement of Sting's sons, Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat.

After The Vigilante hung up his wrestling boots at Revolution, several AEW stars like Matt Hardy, Taz, Ethan Page, Satnam Singh, and others thanked the WCW legend on X/Twitter for his contributions to pro wrestling.

You can view some of the notable tweets below:

Why did Sting choose to retire in AEW?

At the post-Revolution press conference, The Icon discussed his decision to retire in AEW.

The Hall of Famer explained how AEW provided the right platform for his in-ring farewell. He added that the Tony Khan-led company offered him the "whole package":

"The brand just really seemed to fit me. I was their brand and they were mine. It's like WCW all those years, and then to be with TNA. It kinda felt that way, but not really. It never fully got there for me. And then WWE, it was never quite fully there for me. But this here, the whole package, I just had a great appreciation for the whole package."

The 64-year-old star joined the Jacksonville-based company over three years ago. He debuted on the December 2, 2020, episode of Dynamite following a tag team match between Cody Rhodes & Darby Allin and Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks.

What do you have to say about Sting choosing to retire in AEW? Tell us in the comments section.

