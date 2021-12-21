"If one day sometime in the future the Hardy Boyz ever reform" - Matt Hardy teases big dream match in AEW

Matt Hardy knows there are plenty of dream matches for The Hardy Boyz in All Elite Wrestling.

Matt Hardy recently sat down with Essentially Sports to discuss his legendary professional wrestling career. During the conversation, Matt Hardy brought up the dynamic between Sting and Darby Allin in AEW and pitched a potential dream match between them and The Hardy Boyz sometime in the future.

"I think he’s helped Darby Allin out so much and they both help one another up," Matt Hardy said. "Darby’s youthful enthusiasm helps Sting out as well. And I love them together as a team. And I don’t know if one day sometime in the future the Hardy Boyz ever reform in AEW, I would love to do the Hardy Boyz versus Darby Allin and Sting."

The Hardy Boyz vs. Sting and Darby Allin would be quite the matchup

Matt Hardy has nothing but great things to say about Sting and is very happy that The Icon can end his career on a high note.

"I’m a big fan of Sting’s AEW run and everything he’s done so far," Matt Hardy said. "Sting is like just an ultimate legend. He’s almost a generation ahead of like myself and Chris Jericho or Christian and those guys. So for Sting to be able to end his career on this extremely high note being used to the best of his ability. I’m just very happy he got that role because things like Sting is the best guy ever."

Jeff Hardy's 90-day WWE non-compete contract expires in March, so if we are to see this match in All Elite Wrestling, we'll have to wait until at least then for it to become a possibility.

What do you make of Matt Hardy's comments? What dream match for The Hardy Boyz do you want to see in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

