Matt Hardy teases a blockbuster grudge match for upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite

It appears that AEW star Matt Hardy has got him a potential match for an upcoming episode of Dynamite, and it's one that he has been wanting for a while.

Over the past few weeks, Hardy has found himself dealing with Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and the rest of their posse. He was even forced to team with Jarrett during the 'Blind Eliminator' tournament that took place in July.

However, their chemistry quickly fell apart, and Matt, along with his brother Jeff Hardy, Ethan Page, and Isiah Kassidy, has found themselves at odds with Jarrett, Lethal, and the like.

During a recent edition of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt revealed that there have been talks of him and Jarrett having a match on the August 16th edition of AEW Dynamite, which just so happens to take place in Jarrett's home state of Nashville, Tennessee.

"I 100% will be in Nashville I will be there and ready to rock and roll. I know there's a really good idea on the table that might happen there, considering we're in a little bit of a program with Jeff Jarrett and his cronies. So, we'll see what happens." [H/T Fightful]

Matt Hardy will be in action this Friday on AEW Rampage

Before Matt can even think about getting his hands on Jeff Jarrett in a one-on-one setting, he's got to think about the match he's involved in this Friday on AEW Rampage.

Matt will be teaming up with his brother Jeff and former AEW Tag Team Champion Keith Lee to take on Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade in a trios match.

• Swerve Strickland and AR Fox in action Rampage card for Friday:• Best Friends vs Blackpool Combat Club (Parking Lot Brawl)• Skye Blue vs Anna Jay• Keith Lee & The Hardys vs The Butcher, The Blade and Kip Sabian• Swerve Strickland and AR Fox in action pic.twitter.com/fCGTTgScyU

Elsewhere on the show, Swerve Strickland and AR Fox will be in tag team action, Anna Jay will go one-on-one with Skye Blue, and in the show's main event, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will take on Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor in a 'Parking Lot Brawl.'

Do you think Matt Hardy will face Jeff Jarrett on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below.