"The modern day dream match" - Matt Hardy teases clash against former AEW Tag Team Champions

Matt Hardy made his intentions clear when he declared why he and Jeff Hardy were in AEW: to have a modern day dream match against the Young Bucks.

Jeff Hardy recently joined the company to aid his brother against the Andrade Family Office. Since then, the Hardy Boyz have reunited as a tag team, much to the delight of fans. The Young Bucks, on the other hand, are one of the most accomplished tag teams of the modern era.

A clash between the two teams in Tony Khan’s company has been long-awaited by fans, and Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to tease it:

"Jeff & I came to @AEW to have the modern day dream match, Hardys vs @youngbucks. Showing we still care, we tried to help our frenemies kick out of this Emo Young Bucks stage on #BTE. To be great, you deal with a lose, get up, dust yourself off & march forward. SUCK IT UP, BUCKS!" - Matt Hardy tweeted.

When rumors first began circulating about Jeff Hardy jumping to Tony Khan's promotion, fans immediately began speculating about a potential clash with the Jackson brothers. The two teams have squared off before, with their last match taking place in 2017 at Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

It was a ladder match which saw the Young Bucks end the Hardys' one-month reign with the ROH Tag Team Championships. After a high-flying and hard-hitting bout, the veterans put the younger generation over.

Jeff Hardy is unbeaten in AEW

Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut on the March 9th episode of Dynamite. Since then, he's racked up four wins against zero losses in the company.

The Hardys' first match after reuniting in AEW came against Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite.

Their next win came in eight-man tag team action when Darby Allin, Sting and The Hardys defeated AFO's Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, The Blade and The Butcher the following week. Their third and final match on Dynamite saw the ladder match specialists defeat the Butcher and the Blade in a Tables Match.

