The Hardy Boyz disclose their plans for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

The upcoming AEW x NJPW event has given rise to a lot of speculation. The Hardy Boyz joined the party by teasing a title match at the joint event.

Although Matt Hardy has been a part of Tony Khan's Promotion since 2020, his brother Jeff Hardy debuted earlier this year on AEW. His entry led to the Hardy Boyz reuniting.

The Hardy Boyz have had a distinguished career as a team so far. They have won tag team titles in a large number of wrestling promotions like WWE, WCW, World Tag Team, Ring of Honor, IMPACT Wrestling (formerly known as TNA), and so on.

Even after all their accomplishments, the duo still do not seem to be satiated as they recently teased a match for the NJPW tag team titles.

"The Forbidden Door event is going to be massive, it's going to be huge and blow people's minds. There should be plenty of opponents for us to DELETE! DELETE! DELETE! And you know what brother Nero, we never held the NJPW tag team titles. Maybe it's time for a brand new Expedition of Gold. See you, at the Forbidden Door," Matt Hardy said. [0:00 to 0:20]

So far, the Hardy Boyz are undefeated in AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how their storyline unfolds in the future.

Jeff Hardy will face Bobby Fish on this week's AEW Dynamite episode

While the Hardy Boyz have big plans for the future, Jeff Hardy himself will be having his first singles match in AEW this week.

The Owen Hart Foundation qualifiers are still in full swing. So far, a number of high-profile wrestlers like Darby Allin, Samoa Joe, and Adam Cole have already earned a spot in the tournament. Only two more spots are left to be filled, which will be determined this week.

In the upcoming edition of Dynamite, Jeff will be squaring off against the Undisputed Elite member, Bobby Fish.

The qualifiers have been an entertaining affair so far. While there is no clear indication as to who has a better chance of winning the tournament, fans are expecting some banger matches.

