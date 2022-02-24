Matt Hardy threatens to break up with AEW tag team; teases return to his old persona

Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to comment on Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen after witnessing the duo's disappointing performance on AEW Dynamite this week.

This past Wednesday night, there was a tag team battle royale to determine the first of the two contenders to earn a spot in the trios AEW tag team title match at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Private Party were amongst the few teams eliminated early in the bout, which Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly won. Hardy stumbled away from the ring after seeing Kassidy and Quen let another opportunity at the titles slip through their fingers.

Following the show, the WWE legend tweeted that Private Party has been disappointing him enough lately that he might "DELETE" all ties with them:

"How many times can Private Party disappoint me before I’m forced to DELETE our relationship? #AHFO #AEWDynamite."

While the veteran's tweet appears to have been aimed at Private Party, it's also worth noting that he used the "DELETE" catchphrase.

Matt Hardy has been dropping hints suggesting that he might revert to his Broken persona. With his brother, Jeff, drawing closer to becoming a free agent, there will be plenty of intrigue around whether there's a Hardy Boyz reunion down the road.

Matt Hardy will be in action at AEW Revolution 2022

Matt Hardy will join forces with Andrade and Isiah Kassidy to take on Sting, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara in the first-ever Tornado Trios match at Revolution.

But before that, Andrade will challenge Guevara for the TNT Championship on Rampage this week. Whether title changes hands on the road to Revolution remains to be seen, but the two men will leave no stone unturned to put on a stellar contest.

What do you make of Matt Hardy's tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

