"That's why I chose AEW" - Matt Hardy on turning down WWE

AEW star and former WWE tag team champion Matt Hardy recently revealed one of the main reasons he chose to jump from WWE to AEW in March 2020. While Hardy can still go in the ring, Vince McMahon had different plans for him, wanting him to take on a backstage role.

Matt Hardy departed from WWE on March 2, 2020, making his debut as "Broken Matt" in AEW on the March 18, 2020 edition of Dynamite and aligning himself with The Elite in the process.

So what prompted the tag team specialist to leave WWE? Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy explained that he still had a passion for in-ring work, but Vince McMahon wanted to transition him into a backstage role.

“I know in Vince’s head, he saw me being a producer already and that’s where he was,” Hardy said. “He was going to use my mental abilities to help produce matches or be an agent or whatever. And I just still wanted to wrestle the last few years that I could, so that was the opportunity that is allotted to me at AEW. So that’s why I chose AEW.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

While Hardy doesn't know when his time will be up on his in-ring career, he knows that it will come down to the condition of his body to determine when he retires.

“I literally am just playing it by ear. Maybe that’s a southern expression, but I am just feeling it as I go. And I’m going to see how my body holds up. That’s more or less what it comes down to.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Matt Hardy's brother might be choosing AEW over WWE very soon

One of the most rampant rumors in the wrestling world right now is the potential arrival of Jeff Hardy to AEW.

Jeff was released from WWE in December 2021 after walking out in the middle of a house show. He was offered to go to rehab but declined, leaving WWE with no other option than releasing the former WWE champion.

However, it was later revealed that Hardy had tested negative on his most recent drug test, meaning that WWE released Jeff with the assumption that he had relapsed into previous bad habits.

Jeff Hardy's non-compete clause expires on March 9th, with independent dates already confirmed, teaming with his brother in the months after.

Do you think Jeff Hardy will join AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

