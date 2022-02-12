"I was tempted to fly him here" - Matt Hardy on wanting to work with popular AEW star at the Hardy compound

AEW star Matt Hardy wants to bring back his old 'Broken' gimmick to pro wrestling at some point in the future, with the hopes of working with popular AEW star Danhausen.

Danhausen debuted for AEW on the Beach Break edition of Dynamite on January 26th, emerging from underneath the ring during the unsanctioned Lights Out Match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy.

Speaking on the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Hardy praised Danhausen for being able to keep himself relevant through a turbulent time in his career.

"Yeah, he had reached out to me and I started following him on social media. He had an interview show he was doing that was on his website or whatever and he’s very very good at self promotion, and he’s done a great job of keeping his character relevant, whether it was working for a major company or getting limelight from where he was employed or getting paid from, and he’s done a good job at doing that." [13:51-14:20]

Danhausen was a free agent through the final stages of 2021, right around the same time as sustaining a broken leg that is scheduled to keep the very evil one on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

His character, much like Broken Matt, expands beyond the realms of the wrestling ring. This has given Hardy an idea to produce his own TV series.

"I want to start doing a thing where I do Broken Matt Hardy like a short series and Broken Matt does things here on the Hardy compound and especially now that my brother Jeff is free and he can be involved in it and be Brother Nero." [15:08-15:19]

With this new sense of inspiration, Hardy has his eyes set on including Danhausen, having already wanted to work with him in the past.

"I’d actually spoken to Danhausen about it, I was tempted to fly him here, fly him first class, come on down to the Hardy compound, we’ll shoot a super entertaining episode of the Broken universe and interject Danhausen in it." [15:34-15:47]

Matt Hardy has teased the return of "Broken" Matt after AEW Dynamite

Hardy remains extremely active on social media, and his interaction with Andrade El Idolo has suggested that 'Broken Matt' could be making a comeback.

