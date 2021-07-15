Matt Hardy wants his loss against Christian Cage to be erased from history

Matt Hardy has justified the reason behind his loss against Christian Cage this week.

During the first night of the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy and Christian Cage wrestled in their first singles bout together in the company. Both men delivered their impressive sets of big maneuvers to try to put each other down.

In the end, Christian Cage emerged victorious after hitting Matt Hardy with a vicious Killswitch. It was stunning to see Hardy and Cage producing a fast-paced contest, given the fact that both men are in their late forties.

You can feel the years of history between these two #AEWFyterFest #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Ce8N1kp4n4 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 15, 2021

Moments after the match, Matt Hardy, via backstage vignette, expressed his frustration over losing to Christian Cage. He stated that his loss should be erased from AEW's history. He also claimed that he had sleepless nights the past few days due to the birth of his daughter and, when he gets some sleep, he'll be eyeing getting some payback:

"I know it's in the record books that Christian Cage defeated Matt Hardy, but he did not. I just had my first daughter, and she's the most beautiful creature that has ever been on the face of this planet Earth, Eevee Hardy. I have been suffering from sleep deprivation for 72 hours I haven't slept. But he (Christian Cage) still took 16 minutes to put me away. You're a son of a b**ch Christian Cage. And you did not beat me, when I get some sleep I'm coming to get you a** and I'm gonna beat you. You didn't beat me, this one should be erased from the records," Matt Hardy said.

Christian Cage cannot beat me on an even playing field. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Ip8ckutFAU — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 15, 2021

Matt Hardy made it clear that Christian Cage could not defeat him on an even playing field. After their recent battle, everyone thought their feud was seemingly over, but Cage and Hardy might just be getting started.

Matt Hardy and Christian Cage could bring their allies for their next match

If Matt Hardy's recent claims are any indication, we may see another encounter between the two former WWE superstars. However, the company can make things more interesting by adding Private Party and Jungle Express into the mix.

This will also ease the in-ring pressure on the veterans and provide some spotlight for their younger partners. On the upcoming second night of Fyter Fest, we may find out how the story unfolds between Christian Cage and Matt Hardy.

Do you want to see another battle between Christian Cage and Matt Hardy? Sound off in the comments section below.

