Matt Jackson reveals popular AEW program could return soon; show's cancellation linked to CM Punk?

AEW has evolved several times since its founding in 2019, and as a result, some iconic cornerstones of the promotion have been left behind. One of those is Being The Elite, a popular YouTube series started by The Young Bucks almost a decade ago.
Tony Khan has referred to the creation of AEW as a perfect storm, but much of it was built on the success of Being The Elite and the original All In event. The weekly series even featured major storylines and character arcs, which bled over into Dynamite during the promotion's early days.
BTE was officially discontinued in late 2023. A month before its final episode, The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that CM Punk's lawyer had issued a legal notice to The Young Bucks regarding a potential violation of their non-disparagement clause in the YouTube show, sparking speculation that The Second City Saint was involved in its cancellation.
Now, Matt Jackson has revealed that the show might return in some form. In a recent live chat on his Never Not Jet Lagged YouTube channel, the AEW EVP said that discussions for a movie have taken place:
Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE
"We’ve actually discussed putting in real money in doing BTE: THE MOVIE. I have been contacted recently... I won't say who it was... by someone high up in AEW to bring it back." [H/T: Drainmaker on X/Twitter]
AEW's Kenny Omega hints that BTE was canceled due to someone being offended
Throughout its long run, Being The Elite featured some of wrestling's biggest stars, and the show even expanded major TV and PPV storylines for AEW. Its cancellation marked a turning point for Tony Khan's promotion, but many fans and wrestlers still miss the series.
In a recent conversation with Adi Shankar, Kenny Omega lamented the loss of BTE, claiming that it didn't hurt anyone despite the parodies he and The Young Bucks would perform every week. He then implied that they couldn't continue filming the series because "somebody" would retaliate.
"Who did we hurt by doing this? Nobody. Who would it hurt if we did it today? Nobody. But, it would offend somebody, and that somebody would go out of their way to make sure they would hurt us," said Omega.
Many have speculated that this "somebody" could be CM Punk due to his real-life issues with The Elite. However, due to the reported legal agreements between them, fans may never know for certain.