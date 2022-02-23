"You want to see some erratic behavior?" - Matt and Jeff Hardy hype upcoming match by taking shots at WWE

AEW star Matt Hardy and his brother Jeff Hardy have taken to social media, but they're not just hyping their upcoming match against NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. They've also squeezed in a few jabs at WWE.

Jeff Hardy was released from WWE in December 2021 after walking out of a house show in the middle of a match. WWE sent him home over the stunt, citing his "erratic behavior". The company then asked him to attend rehab, fearing he'd fallen back into his old habits. Hardy refused the request.

Following this, WWE released the Charismatic Enigma, despite reports that he was being targeted for a main event program with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Jeff Hardy will be free to roam the wrestling world from March 9th when his non-compete clause expires. He won't be idle for long, as he and his brother Matt are facing Matt Cardona and Brian Myers at a Big Time Wrestling event on March 13th.

To hype up the match, Matt posted a video to his Twitter account, in which the brothers had some interesting things to say:

“I’ve got a prediction, they’ll like this match in the E.” said Jeff. “They’ll love this match in the E," replied Matt. "You want to see some erratic behavior? Just wait until Albany on the 13th."

Jeff Hardy’s “erratic behavior” has been referenced on AEW Dynamite

On Dynamite two weeks ago, Keith Lee faced off with Hardy Family Office member Isiah Kassidy in a Face of the Revolution qualifying match. Matt Hardy was so disappointed by Kassidy’s performance that he jumped the barricade mid-bout and left through the crowd.

On commentary, Tony Schiavone mentioned that Matt’s behavior was "a little bit erratic, to say the least," and wondered what had gotten into the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

This not-so-subtle reference to Jeff Hardy has sparked a flurry of speculation among fans as to whether Jeff will be on his way to AEW in the near future.

