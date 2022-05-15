Matt and Jeff Hardy want to team up with former AEW TNT Champion

Matt Hardy recently came up with the idea of him, Jeff Hardy, and Darby Allin becoming a trios tag-team, should AEW establish the trios tag titles.

The Hardys are currently associated with Darby & Sting, which started several months ago when Matt feuded against his former group, Andrade Family Office. However, last week, Jeff and Darby faced off in an Anything Goes Match on AEW Dynamite.

The Charismatic Enigma outlasted the 29-year-old star to advance to the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semifinals. Jeff will face Adam Cole next.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt was asked who would be the third "Hardy boy" if the trios title were to debut. Matt said Allin partnering with him and Jeff would be sensational:

"The first person I feel like that kinda pops in my mind is someone that Jeff will be facing tonight and that would be Darby Allin. I feel like the team of Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Darby Allin would be a hell of a combo, that'd be a hell of a six-man tag." (from 15:29 to 15:42)

Matt added other options for an honorary "Hardy Boy," such as Danhausen, Dante Martin, Kenny Omega, and Bray Wyatt, with whom he previously teamed up in WWE.

AEW star Matt Hardy welcomes the idea of having a Trios Tag Team titles

In the same podcast episode, Matt Hardy revealed that he likes the idea of having a trios tag title in AEW. He added that the six-man tag team matches were similar to normal tag team bouts:

"I like the idea of that [trios titles]. Once again, I think trios titles and trios wrestling, having the six-man tag is just like a tag team match. It allows you to do interesting spots that are innovative and are always done so it's always kinda put a fresh spin on pro wrestling." (from 16:35 to 16:47)

AEW boasts plenty of quality trios, such as the Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta) and The Undisputed Elite (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish), among others.

It'll be interesting to see if The Hardys will have Darby as an honorary member and challenge for the trios tag titles should it be established.

