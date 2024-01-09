Matt Riddle reacts to a potential AEW move, thinks recently released stars might be doing the same

Former WWE star Matt Riddle recently spoke about potentially moving to All Elite Wrestling. The Original Bro believes that other released stars might also want to do the same.

The Stamford-based promotion released a lot of talent in September 2023, including former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Mustafa Ali, and Riddle. Ziggler and Riddle have already made some headlines after their recent appearances in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During the virtual signing for Signed by Superstars, Riddle revealed that he considered going to AEW:

"Yeah [I’d consider going to AEW]. Honestly, I feel like a lot of the talent when I got released were gonna try to do that and I kind of wanted to think outside the box and I also wanted to maybe not rush back into doing TV matches again because TV’s a lot different than wrestling on pay-per-view or wrestling on the indies… TNA isn’t out of the picture either, you know? It’s just I know there’s certain things I wanna do and I really wanted to work in Japan and I made that a priority," said Riddle. [H/T:PostWrestling]

Expand Tweet

Matt Riddle also spoke about his unfinished business with Randy Orton

The former United States Champion recently stated if he returns to the Stamford-based promotion in the future, he would like to finish his story with The Viper.

During a virtual signing by Signed by Superstars, the former Tag Team Champion stated that he has some unfinished business with Randy Orton and Butch (Pete Dunne).

"I look at it like this, my big thing if I were to come back, I’d really like to finish the story with Randy [Orton]. Unfortunately, he got hurt and the other thing too, even with Pete Dunne, it was unfortunate COVID happened. I feel like I never got to finish the story with The Broserweights. Seems like I always have unfinished business with my tag team partners," said Matt Riddle. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Do you want to see Matt Riddle return to the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comments below.