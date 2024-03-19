Matt Riddle reveals he was going to ask an AEW star for a job before the latter himself left Tony Khan's company

Matt Riddle's release from WWE in September last year was one of the more shocking ones. He was released along with some other superstars, and the list included Nic Nemeth, who wrestled in the Stamford-based company as Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and others.

Fans wondered whether Riddle would make his way to AEW after his release, and the Original Bro has clarified those rumors.

He was recently featured on the podcast The Bubba Army. When asked whether he was ever approached by AEW, he first praised the roster of the Jacksonville-based company:

"The thing with AEW is, and I will say this, they have quite a roster already. And they have it pretty full. I think with everybody that was released when I was released, like Nic Nemeth, you know, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, you know, and others, I don't think any of us have wrestled for AEW," he spoke.

He then clarified whether he was in contact with AEW:

"So it's not just me, I think it's others and I was gonna reach out to him, but my one contact with them, I used to train with a guy Q.T. Marshall. He wrestles for AEW or did, and he does the indies. But he was like released, right before I was like going to ask, "Hey can you see if you can get me a job,'" he quipped. [35:16 - 37:30]

This will certainly have fans wondering about what would have happened if Riddle had approached AEW at the correct time.

Matt Riddle talks about his most painful experience in WWE

Matt Riddle has had a wonderful stint in WWE and has gone on to hold the gold in NJPW as their World Television Champion. Recently, during an interview, The King of Bros revealed that one Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules 2022 against Seth Rollins was the most painful experience for him in WWE at the Q&A session at the For the Love of Wrestling event in Manchester:

"The most painful experience was probably Fight Pit against Seth Rollins, and it wasn't me jumping off the top onto him; it was the RKO that I gave him beforehand. When I hit the RKO, my hip bone hit the steel bar on the floor. I felt like I would die. It really hurt. And then I had to jump off the cage afterwards, and I was really dreading that. So, most painful experience, dude." (From 19:50 to 20:30)

That said, it seems like Matt Riddle has escaped largely unscathed from his stint in the Stamford-based company. It remains to be seen whether he will be on the NJPW roster for longer.

