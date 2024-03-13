"I felt like I would die" - Seth Rollins' former WWE rival on his most painful experience inside the ring

Seth Rollins has a monumental task come WrestleMania XL which will change the landscape of WWE for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, The Visionary's former rival spoke about his most painful experience that took place during one of their matches.

Last year, Matt Riddle's time with WWE ended when The Original Bro was released in September 2023. The King of Bros made a name for himself on the independent circuit and stacked gold around his waist and shoulders after he parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion.

Recently, the current NJPW World Television Champion appeared at the For The Love Of Wrestling event in Manchester. During a Q&A session, Riddle recalled the most painful experience that happened during a Fight Pit against Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules 2022:

"The most painful experience was probably Fight Pit against Seth Rollins, and it wasn't me jumping off the top onto him; it was the RKO that I gave him beforehand. When I hit the RKO, my hip bone hit the steel bar on the floor. I felt like I would die. It really hurt. And then I had to jump off the cage afterwards, and I was really dreading that. So, most painful experience, dude." (From 19:50 to 20:30)

The Original Bro closed the match with a victory and escaped without a career-ending injury.

Matt Riddle recalls teaming up with Seth Rollins' former WWE rival

Seth Rollins and Randy Orton are no strangers to each other, as The Viper and The Architect have locked horns while working under the same stable. The two stars eventually went after each other when Orton left the faction and went after the WWE Championship for months.

In 2021, The Viper and Matt Riddle formed a successful tag team on Monday Night RAW that ended in June 2022. Speaking on Monopoly Events, The King of Bros recalls his time teaming up with the 14-time World Champion and shared his experience under the third-generation superstar.

"For me, Randy was just like my friend. So, I get to hang out with my friend, who just so happens to be like WWE Superstar and legend Randy Orton. I feel like we have a lot of common things, a lot of common interests. We both have families; you know, we have a lot of things in common, and it brought us together, and the more we worked together, the more we came together." (From 6:00 to 7:05)

It will be interesting to see what The King of Bros does next.

