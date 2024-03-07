"I thought we were pretty over" - 38-year-old ex-WWE star shares honest opinion of working with Randy Orton

Randy Orton's legendary WWE career has been etched into the history books as The Viper has captured 14 world titles. Meanwhile, an ex-star of the promotion shared his honest opinion of working with the second-generation star.

Last year, 'The Original Bro' Matt Riddle was released from WWE following a successful merger with UFC in September 2023. The King of Bros has successfully landed on his feet following his exit.

Unfortunately, he never got to share the screen one last time with Randy Orton before his exit. Speaking on Monopoly Events, Riddle spoke about his time with The Viper while working in the tag team division as RK-Bro.

"I learned a lot from him. He's Randy [Orton], you know, and also, it's like you learn different things from different people. With Randy with his experience, you learn timing. You learn what you really need to do. You learn what 'over' is and what 'over' isn't because, probably, you guys [RK-BRO] are over. Randy would look at us and be like 'Hulk Hogan was over, The Rock was over, Stone Cold was over'—we're not over. I'm like, damn Randy. I thought we were pretty over, dude."

He also explained what he learned and how he and The Viper became close.

"For me, Randy was just like my friend. So, I get to hang out with my friend, who just so happens to be like WWE Superstar and legend Randy Orton. I feel like we have a lot of common things, a lot of common interests. We both have families; you know, we have a lot of things in common, and it brought us together, and the more we worked together, the more we came together." (From 6:00 to 7:05)

Matt Riddle wanted to retire Randy Orton's former WWE rival

In 2016, Randy Orton returned to WWE from an injury and had a one-off feud with Brock Lesnar across both brands on the main roster. Unfortunately, The Beast Incarnate left The Viper in a pool of his blood at WWE SummerSlam and left before attacking Shane McMahon.

Earlier this year, the company cut ties with Brock Lesnar after his name appeared in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, The Original Bro revealed that one of his goals in WWE was to retire The Beast Incarnate from in-ring competition.

"I remember like my 'goal' in my wrestling career was to retire Brock Lesnar. And, not that I ever really think that I was going to retire Brock Lesnar, probably not. But, at the end of the day, we try to get to the point to do that. I was going to accomplish a lot of things, and I've so far, and hopefully more." [From 01:28:11 to 01:29:11]

It will be interesting to see what The King of Bros does next in his career.

