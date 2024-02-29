4-time WWE champion's goal was to retire Brock Lesnar from in-ring competition

Brock Lesnar might be gone from WWE, but The Beast Incarnate's work has made a significant impact in the world of professional wrestling. Recently, a former star recalled one of his goals, where he wanted to retire the former UFC star from in-ring competition.

Last year, Matt Riddle was released from WWE in September 2023, along with several other notable names following the merger with UFC. Following his 90-day non-compete clause, the former United States Champion climbed to the top and stacked championships across promotions on the independent circuit and NJPW.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, The Original Bro discussed his tenured run with the promotion. The former RAW and NXT Tag Team Champion talked about his goals in pro wrestling and why wrestlers work hard to stay in the spotlight.

"Yeah, but at the same time, at this point, I was like, Man, I hope they don't fire me. I mean, it's always devastating. The goal in wrestling is like to win these championships and to be in the main event. Not that it's bad to open a show, but if you're main event of WrestleMania, if you're Roman Reigns, if you're Rainmaker Okada, if you're in that spotlight all the time, it elevates you. And that's why we work as hard as we do. We try to get to that spot," said Riddle.

Riddle further revealed that he once had the goal of retiring Brock Lesnar from in-ring competition. Sadly, The Original Bro never got a one-on-one bout with The Beast Incarnate:

"I remember like my 'goal' in my wrestling career was to retire Brock Lesnar. And, not that I ever really think that I was going to retire Brock Lesnar, probably not. But, at the end of the day, we try to get to the point to do that. I was going to accomplish a lot of things, and I've so far, and hopefully more." [From 01:28:11 to 01:29:11]

Austin Theory recalls working a dangerous spot with Brock Lesnar at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Austin Theory is no stranger to Brock Lesnar, as The Beast Incarnate has had several run-ins with A-Town in the promotion. The rising star has faced and taken one of the scariest F5s in the company's history from the top of a Chamber pod.

Speaking to The West Sport, Theory talked about the dangerous spot that took place at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 and how he could've nearly ended his career during the event:

"To be honest, there's nothing more dangerous in the WWE than the Elimination Chamber. And, I think I'm the perfect man to answer that question. If you take it back to my first Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship, I was one of the last competitors left in there. But, I was with Brock Lesnar and I got F5'd off the top of the chamber. And, I could've nearly ended my career there."

Currently, Theory is teaming up with Grayson Waller on Friday Night SmackDown and got physical inside the squared circle against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 last weekend in Perth, Australia.

