Matt Riddle wins a major championship after WWE release

Matt Riddle has won the NJPW World Television Championship with a win over Hiroshi Tanahashi.

At the NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo show, Riddle defeated The Ace in his singles debut for the promotion. The former WWE star previously competed in a tag team match, teaming up with Jeff Cobb to beat the TMDK duo of Zack Sabre Jr. and Bad Dude Tito at Battle in the Valley.

During the co-main event of New Beginning in Sapporo, Riddle hit a BroDerek for the win over Tanahashi.

Riddle's WWE departure transpired in September of 2023 when he took to Twitter to confirm the same. He is a former United States Champion and won the RAW Tag Team Championships with Randy Orton.

Matt Riddle had also unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Matt Riddle opened up about leaving WWE

Matt Riddle recently discussed his departure from WWE and stated that he has a busy 2024 ahead of him.

After leaving WWE, The Original Bro has competed in Major League Wrestling, where he defeated Jacob Fatu. Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Riddle opened up about his recent schedule and he said:

"I'm starting 2024 out hot. It's been good. Did MLW, bunch of signings in [New York City], and then the following week wrestled for New Japan, made my New Japan debut, got to wrestle Zack Sabre [Jr.] again ... Jeff Cobb, the Chosen Bros were reunited."

He further stated that he isn't as busy as he was in WWE:

"I'm not as busy [as I was in WWE]."

The Original Bro signed with WWE in 2018 and was a mainstay on both NXT and on the main roster. He was involved in multiple memorable feuds, including one with Seth Rollins.

