Matt Riddle reveals the one positive about leaving WWE

Matt Riddle was axed from WWE after the Stamford-based company merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. The Original Bro recently spoke about his schedule in an interview with Chris Van Vliet and detailed the benefit of not working with the company.

Riddle was at the center of controversy in September 2023 when WWE merged with UFC. The Stamford-based company decided to release Riddle after his behavior at JFK International Airport following the Superstar Spectacle event in India.

Fans have seen The Original Bro appear in many other independent promotions since leaving the Stamford-based company. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Riddle talked about how he had a busy 2024 ahead of him.

"I'm starting 2024 out hot. It's been good. Did MLW, bunch of signings in [New York City], and then the following week wrestled for New Japan, made my New Japan debut, got to wrestle Zack Sabre [Jr.] again ... Jeff Cobb, the Chosen Bros were reunited," Matt Riddle said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

He also noted that despite a packed schedule, he was still not as busy as he used to be while working for the Stamford-based promotion.

"I'm not as busy [as I was in WWE]," Matt Riddle said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Riddle has also been seen working in Tijuana, Mexico, for The Crash Lucha Libre for the first time in six years. The Original Bro is also set to face NJPW World TV Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi on February 23, 2024.

Matt Riddle commented on CM Punk’s return to WWE

Matt Riddle became a top star in the Stamford-based company after teaming up with Randy Orton. The Original Bro’s downfall came after the RK-Bro split, and he got involved in some controversy.

Riddle talked about CM Punk’s return to WWE in late 2023. He noted that the company wanted to sell tickets, and that is what Punk’s name would do for them.

"You know, I'm not surprised because WWE (...) the one thing they like [is] money, and CM Punk is money just like he was money in mixed martial arts. So, you can't argue [with] a man that's money. But, yeah, then that's just like the UFC. I know if I fight, I'll sell tickets. So, just if they want," Matt Riddle said.

Riddle could return to the Stamford-based company in the future for another run. However, he is busy tearing it up on the independent circuit to make it big.

