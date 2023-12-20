Matt Riddle makes interesting comments about CM Punk's WWE return

Former United States Champion Matt Riddle recently commented on CM Punk's WWE return.

The Original Bro spent about five years in the Stamford-based company before he was released from his contract last September 2023. Meanwhile, CM Punk returned to WWE last month after nearly a decade of absence. He recently signed an exclusive contract with Monday Night RAW and declared himself for the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match.

While speaking to MMA Junkie and the media on the red carpet of the 15th Annual World MMA Awards in Las Vegas, Riddle commented on Punk's comeback.

"You know, I'm not surprised because WWE (...) the one thing they like [is] money, and CM Punk is money just like he was money in mixed martial arts. So, you can't argue [with] a man that's money. But, yeah, then that's just like the UFC. I know if I fight, I'll sell tickets. So, just if they want," he said. [4:24 - 4:42]

Matt Riddle made a heartbreaking comment about a top AEW star in his first interview after his WWE release. Check out the details here.

Matt Riddle wants to return to MMA following his WWE departure

Before becoming a professional wrestler, Matt Riddle had a successful run as an MMA fighter. He spent several years in UFC before he was released from his deal.

While on the red carpet of the 15th Annual World MMA Awards in Las Vegas, the former United States Champion expressed his desire to return to MMA. Riddle claimed he wanted to "have his exit."

"Yeah, you know, I feel like, and maybe this is a bad theory or a bad idea, I feel like you gotta get like beat up to leave, you know. I feel like I left the UFC on a four-fight win streak, then won another fight in Titan FC and, you know, kinda just left, went to pro wrestling, did good, still doing it. Pro wrestling's awesome, but still wanna get beat up, you know. I wanna have my exit. But we'll see. Maybe somebody beats me up. Maybe I keep winning. Who knows?" he said.

Matt Riddle reacted to Randy Orton claiming that he saved his life. Check out the details here.

Please credit MMA Junkie and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.