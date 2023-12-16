Matt Riddle makes heartbreaking comment about top AEW star in first interview after WWE release

Matt Riddle has name-dropped an AEW star in his first post-WWE release interview.

Riddle was one of several top superstars who were released by the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023. Riddle was over with the WWE Universe, but his real-life issues forced the company to let him go.

Now, in his first interview since his WWE release, Matt Riddle has shared plans in regard to his future. He had a chat with Muscle Man Malcolm recently and revealed that he wants to keep wrestling. He also expressed his disappointment over the AEW star Kenny Omega's injury and added that he wanted to wrestle him.

“I would say I am going to keep wrestling you know, I’m really good at it so probably keep doing that, do some things I haven’t done before. I haven’t wrestled in New Japan [Pro Wrestling] so that’s on the bucket list for 2024 amongst other things. I don’t know, Kenny [Omega] is hurt now, that was sad, I really wanted to wrestle him and after my release I thought that might be an opportunity…" [H/T WrestleTalk]

Matt Riddle had a bright future ahead of him in WWE

Matt Riddle formed a tag team with the WWE legend Randy Orton in 2021, with the duo calling themselves RK-Bro. The tandem quickly got over with the WWE Universe and was doing incredibly well in terms of merch sales as well. The Viper got injured last year and went on a hiatus that lasted more than a year.

Riddle did well as a singles act on WWE TV. He appeared at the 2023 WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India. During his return, he was involved in an incident at an airport and caused a commotion while in a drunken state. Riddle was released from the Stamford-based promotion shortly after.

