Riddle and his wife are officially divorced; Lisa Riddle shares a heartfelt message on Instagram

WWE Superstar Riddle and his wife Lisa have gotten divorced, as per the latter's latest Instagram post.

The couple married in 2011 and have three children together. It is now official that they have separated after eleven years of married life. The King of Bros is currently touring with WWE in Europe and is stationed in France.

Lisa Riddle announced on Instagram earlier tonight that a month has passed since her divorce from the RAW Tag Team Champion was finalized. She also added a heartfelt message and thanked everyone who has been by her side throughout this ordeal.

"It’s been exactly one month since the judge signed the paperwork and our divorce was finalized. The kids and I are enjoying our new adventure, and are grateful for everyone that’s been by our side through all of this😊," wrote Lisa.

Riddle is currently one of the most popular superstars in WWE

The King of Bros has come a long way on WWE's main roster. He made his way to WWE SmackDown in mid-2020 and has been a part of the main roster ever since. He has won the RAW Tag Team Titles on two occasions as part of RK-Bro and is also a former United States Champion.

He is currently having quite possibly the best run of his career as a part of RK-Bro, alongside Randy Orton. The duo have been together for about a year now and have been a big hit among WWE fans.

Orton recently had major praise for his tag team partner, stating that Riddle has revitalized his career.

"Riddle has kind of revitalized my career, so to speak, as far as how I feel in that ring. He's unlocked the amount of fun that I can have in that ring. I think that before him, no matter how you considered me as a performer, there was something missing that is there now that wasn't there before. And what exactly is it I don't know, but I know that it's a direct result of partnering with him," Orton said.

RK-Bro is set to team up with Drew McIntyre to take on The Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash. They were originally scheduled to take on The Usos in a tag team title unification match at the same event, but plans were changed on the latest episode of SmackDown.

