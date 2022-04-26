"There was something missing" - Randy Orton names WWE Superstar that revitalized his career

WWE Superstar Randy Orton believes Riddle has played a big role in bringing about a renaissance in his career.

Orton and Riddle teamed up last year to form an unlikely alliance. Since joining forces, the pair have become fan-favorites and also won the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam. They lost the titles to Alpha Academy on the January 10 episode of RAW but managed to regain the gold again on March 7.

WWE's The Bump released an exclusive interview with Randy Orton to celebrate his time in WWE spanning two decades. During the interview, Orton spoke about how Riddle helped revitalize his career:

"Riddle has kind of revitalized my career, so to speak, as far as how I feel in that ring. He's unlocked the amount of fun that I can have in that ring. I think that before Riddle, no matter how you considered me as a performer, there was something missing that is there now that wasn't there before. And what exactly is it I don't know, but I know that it's a direct result of partnering with Riddle." (01:31)

You can watch the full video here:

Randy Orton and Riddle will compete against The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash

While WWE celebrates Orton week, the RAW Tag Team Champions will be preparing for their upcoming Title Unification match with The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash.

Riddle has managed to pick up back-to-back wins over Jimmy and Jey Uso on SmackDown over the last two weeks. The story, however, is far from over as the formidable SmackDown Tag Team Champions will look for retribution in the weeks leading up to the premium live event.

Will RK-Bro create history by winning the titles or will The Bloodline carry all the gold to the Island of Relevancy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

When using the quotes from this article, please credit The Bump and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

Edited by Jacob Terrell