"Still wanna get beat up" - 37-year-old ex-top WWE star plans to return to MMA following recent release

A former WWE United States Champion recently expressed his desire to return to MMA after his release from WWE.

Matt Riddle had a successful career as an MMA fighter between 2008 and 2014. He spent about five years in UFC before getting fired after failing a drug test. The 37-year-old later joined WWE, where he also had a five-year run. The Original Bro was released from his contract three months ago.

While speaking to MMA Junkie and the media on the red carpet of the 15th Annual World MMA Awards in Las Vegas, Riddle revealed that he desires to return to the MMA world. He claimed he still wants to "get beat up."

"Yeah, you know, I feel like, and maybe this is a bad theory or a bad idea, I feel like you gotta get like beat up to leave, you know. I feel like I left the UFC on a four-fight win streak then won another fight in Titan FC and, you know, kinda just left, went to pro wrestling, did good, still doing it. Pro wrestling's awesome but still wanna get beat up, you know. I wanna have my exit. But we'll see. Maybe somebody beats me up. Maybe I keep winning. Who knows?" Riddle said. [From 02:24 to 02:52]

Check out the video below:

Matt Riddle made a heartbreaking comment about a top AEW star in his first interview after his WWE release. Check out the details here.

Ex-WWE star Matt Riddle will return to the ring next month

Matt Riddle last competed inside the squared circle in September when he teamed up with Drew McIntyre in a tag team match against The Viking Raiders. The Original Bro will seemingly return to the ring in January to wrestle his first match since his release.

The former United States Champion was recently advertised for the MLW Kings of Colosseum event. He is scheduled to square off against Jacob Fatu for the first time on January 6, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Matt Riddle reacted to Randy Orton claiming that he saved his life. Check out the details here.

Please credit MMA Junkie and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.