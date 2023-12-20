Former WWE star Matt Riddle to wrestle first-time-ever match against notable name on January 6, 2024

Following his WWE release in September 2023, Matt Riddle is a man on a mission. While he was busy with some stuff in his personal life, it appears Riddle will step into the ring in early 2024. Potential spoilers ahead.

Fans who attended Battleground Championship Wrestling over the weekend at the 2300 Arena were given fliers for an upcoming event, highlighting a first-time-ever clash between Riddle and a real-life Bloodline member.

On January 6, 2024, at the MLW Kings Of Colosseum event in the aforementioned venue, Matt Riddle will take on Jacob Fatu. The match was listed in the flier, which you can check out in the picture below that was posted on Twitter/X, which has been making the rounds:

Matt Riddle is not one to shy away from saying things, and evidently, he has been keeping himself updated on what is going on in WWE. It remains to be seen if the former United States Champion could return to the global juggernaut.

Randy Orton credited Matt Riddle for saving his WWE career

While appearing on current United States Champion Logan Paul's ImPaulsive podcast, Randy Orton gave Riddle his flowers. He revealed that the latter kept him active in the ring despite dealing with injuries.

As it turns out, The Viper could have taken a hiatus long before he did ultimately in May 2022.

"Last year, before I had to leave because of the back, I was in a tag team with former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. And I've got to give him props, because that year we tagged together, I was not able to be in that ring unless I was in there with someone like him. Because he was able to take the brunt of the physicality, he'd tag me at the end, I'd come in and do my s***, if it wasn't for him I wouldn't have made it that far," he said.

Randy Orton has given props to Riddle many times prior to this. The two held the RAW Tag Team Championship twice during their time together as RK-Bro in the tag team division. They even tagged at WrestleMania 38 in a winning effort against Alpha Academy and Street Profits.

Would you like to see Matt Riddle back in WWE down the line? Sound off in the comments section below!