Matt Riddle reacts to Randy Orton claiming that he saved his life

WWE legend Randy Orton had nothing but praise for his former tag team partner, Matt Riddle, who was released by WWE back in September. Riddle finally reacted to Orton's comments and shared them on social media.

In an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, Orton gave Riddle his flowers for saving his life and making their run together as a team fun. He praised The Original Bro for carrying him in matches since he was already dealing with a back injury.

Matt Riddle finally reacted to Randy Orton's comments via Instagram. Riddle shared a video of himself watching the podcast episode on his Instagram stories and included a simple one-word caption:

"Rkbro"

Riddle shared this on his Instagram stories.

RK-Bro won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice during their time together. Some fans were hoping for a reunion, but Riddle was released by WWE in September, and Orton was not cleared to return until last month at Survivor Series.

What's next for Matt Riddle?

Matt Riddle had a lot of things going on in his life when WWE released him two months ago. Fans want to know what's next for the former United States Champion, who recently welcomed his fourth child and first one with girlfriend Misha Montana.

Riddle, who likely has a 90-day no-compete clause in his contract, already has work lined up for him next year. He's set to appear at Combat 1 Wrestling's Wrestlerama: Bro-Down on February 8 and at MCW Pro Wrestling on February 9.

The former WWE Superstar is also scheduled to face Rob Van Dam at Big Time Wrestling's The Reunion 3 event on March 9. He's also open to entering the celebrity boxing scene and even called out Jake Paul.

