Matt Riddle announced for another wrestling show following WWE release

Former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle was recently announced for another wrestling show.

Matt Riddle announced his departure from WWE via social media on September 22, 2023. The former Tag Team Champion was not the only superstar to get sacked during the time. In a shocking release spree, various big names, including Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and many more, had to part ways with the company.

Combat 1 Wrestling, a wrestling promotion set up in Michigan, recently took to their Instagram account to share the announcement of Matt Riddle for their show, Wrestlemrama: Bro-Down. The event is scheduled for February 8, 2024.

You can check the Instagram post below:

The former RK-Bro member recently welcomed his fourth child. The baby boy is Riddle's first child with his fiancée Misha Montana. He has three children with his ex-wife, Lisa Rennie.

Rob Van Dam opens up on Matt Riddle's WWE release and a potential return

Wrestling legend and a close friend of Matt Riddle, Rob Van Dam, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter following his release from the company.

The former WWE Champion believes that the infamous airport incident involving The Original Bro played a massive role in the latter's release from his contract.

The 52-year-old wrestling legend also talked about the possibility of WWE re-signing Riddle somewhere down the line despite all the drama and allegations in the past.

"It was probably, as they say, the straw that broke the camel's back. We need some stronger camels is what we need, but they got back problems anyway. You can see it in their form when they walk. Katie [Forbes, RVD's wife] even said a little while ago, 'Wow, it's amazing we haven't seen Matt in the news lately.' She's like, 'I know if I haven't seen his [expletive] online that he's been behaving himself or something,' because he would always get blamed from ex-girlfriends that are mad at him and a lot of those accusations," he said.

Rob Van Dam further stated:

"If we know for sure that all of that [accusations against Riddle] happened, then maybe he wouldn't be quite as over as a babyface. But it's like who knows, we tend to try to give people the benefit of a doubt when they deserve it. A lot of [expletive] added up with him. It doesn't mean he won't be back."

Will Matt Riddle ever return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.