RVD on recently released WWE star possibly returning one day (Exclusive)

WWE recently released more than 20 superstars, including Rob Van Dam's friend Matt Riddle. In an exclusive interview, RVD explained why he thinks The Original Bro might return to the company one day.

Riddle worked for WWE between July 2018 and September 2023. Shortly before receiving his release, the 37-year-old accused a police officer of sexually assaulting him at an airport. TMZ later released footage of the former WWE star appearing to be drunk around the time of the alleged incident.

RVD told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that the airport allegation likely played a part in Riddle's exit:

"It was probably, as they say, the straw that broke the camel's back. We need some stronger camels is what we need, but they got back problems anyway. You can see it in their form when they walk. Katie [Forbes, RVD's wife] even said a little while ago, 'Wow, it's amazing we haven't seen Matt in the news lately.' She's like, 'I know if I haven't seen his [expletive] online that he's been behaving himself or something,' because he would always get blamed from ex-girlfriends that are mad at him and a lot of those accusations." [5:24 – 6:04]

Riddle has previously been at the center of misconduct allegations in his personal life. Private images of the former United States Champion have also appeared on social media.

Despite Riddle's recent release, RVD would not be surprised if WWE rehired the former United States Champion at some stage:

"If we know for sure that all of that [accusations against Riddle] happened, then maybe he wouldn't be quite as over as a babyface. But it's like who knows, we tend to try to give people the benefit of a doubt when they deserve it. A lot of [expletive] added up with him. It doesn't mean he won't be back." [6:04 – 6:22]

RVD explains why some wrestlers struggle so much

Rob Van Dam has wrestled for several companies since making his in-ring debut in 1990, including ECW, IMPACT/TNA, WCW, and WWE. He also recently appeared in AEW.

The 52-year-old added that many wrestlers develop egos en route to the top of the industry, causing problems later in their careers:

"To get into the business, you gotta believe in yourself so much," Van Dam said. "You're the one that's gonna make it out of everyone in this room. But then once you get into it, you gotta back off. You can't still be so crazy that you're better than everyone in the room or you got heat from everybody, and then it's like leave the gimmick at the door. It can be confusing for people if they don't have the right tutelage helping them navigate through that world." [4:23 – 4:48]

RVD worked for WWE between 2001 and 2007 before returning for two short runs with the company in 2013 and 2014. At the height of his career, Van Dam tried to stay grounded because he knew he could lose his job at any moment:

"Even when people thought I was The Whole Damn Show, Mr. Monday Night, when people thought that I was on top, on top, on top, I still wouldn't move from the west coast to be closer to work because I never knew how long it was gonna last. I'm like, this is my job and this is my life. That's how I always looked at it." [4:50 – 5:12]

The former WWE Champion also spoke about the possibility of facing Jack Perry in AEW again soon.

