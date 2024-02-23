"I could've nearly ended my career" - 2-time WWE champion recalls working a dangerous spot with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's WWE run has seemingly come to an end after The Beast Incarnate was surrounded by new allegations. Recently, a rising star spoke about how his career could've ended in a dangerous spot with the former UFC star.

In 2022, Austin Theory was heavily pushed by Vince McMahon on WWE's main roster. The subsequent push led to the star performing in high-profile matches against notable names in the promotion.

Speaking to The West Sport, Austin Theory spoke about his previous Elimination Chamber matches. During the conversation, Theory revealed that the dangerous spot with Brock Lesnar at the top of the chamber could've ended his career:

"To be honest, there's nothing more dangerous in the WWE than the Elimination Chamber. And, I think I'm the perfect man to answer that question. If you take it back to my first Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship, I was one of the last competitors left in there. But, I was with Brock Lesnar and I got F5'd off the top of the chamber. And, I could've nearly ended my career there."

Theory remained in character and gloated about his Chamber win, which took place the following year in Canada.

"What did I do? I focused, I was determined, and I went into the Elimination Chamber literally the next year and defended the United States Championship in the Elimination Chamber for the first time ever and I won. I went through everybody, and walked out as the United States Champion." (From 10:10 to 11:05)

Fans at the time were concerned about A-Town after the risky spot from the top of the chamber.

Former WWE Champion on working with Brock Lesnar

In 2019, Brock Lesnar received immense hate from the audience as he was mainly in the title picture and barely appeared or defended the title. Moreover, he ended the beloved title reign of The New Day's Kofi Kingston, which happened due to KofiMania at WrestleMania 35 after defeating Daniel Bryan.

Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, Kofi Kingston spoke about his infamous match with The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship on SmackDown. Moreover, he revealed that he made the most amount of money on the roster during this particular match. However, he wished he had got a win over the former UFC star:

"There's two lines of thought on it. One, I don't get paid by the hour, so that is probably the most amount of money that I've made in the least amount of time on the roster. But obviously, when you have a WWE Championship match, especially with what it meant to win that title, I would've loved for it to have lasted longer and I would've loved to beat Brock Lesnar, but of course, I came up short."

It will be interesting to see when Brock Lesnar will return to the promotion.

