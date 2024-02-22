23-time WWE champion recalls making "the most amount of money" during a controversial match against Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been one of the most renowned names in WWE over the past two decades, but in the last month, the star has been surrounded by allegations. A multi-time champion recently spoke about an encounter he had with The Beast Incarnate, which led to controversy.

Kofi Kingston has accomplished a lot during his tenured run under the Stamford-based promotion. The veteran has won almost every title in the company including the WWE, Intercontinental, United States, and multiple different types of tag team championships during his decade-plus career.

However, he was part of a controversial match when he lost to Brock Lesnar in under two minutes after holding the WWE Championship for several months. Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, Kingston spoke about the infamous match and revealed that he made the most amount of money against The Beast Incarnate:

"There's two lines of thought on it. One, I don't get paid by the hour, so that is probably the most amount of money that I've made in the least amount of time on the roster. But obviously, when you have a WWE Championship match, especially with what it meant to win that title, I would've loved for it to have last longer and I would've loved to beat Brock Lesnar, but of course, I came up short," said Kingston. [H/T - SEScoops]

He also added that he wanted to get a win over the star, but came up short.

Gunther on whether Brock Lesnar will ever return to WWE

WWE had massive plans for Brock Lesnar's return as he was reportedly set to lock horns with the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia before The Beast Incarnate was surrounded by allegations ahead of Royal Rumble 2024.

The blockbuster match won't be taking place on the card and there's no update on when Brock Lesnar will return to the company. Speaking on GV Wire, the current Intercontinental Champion spoke about The Beast Incarnate and weighed in on whether he will return to the promotion:

"Obviously, I always was vocal about my dream match in the past but that fell through now. I don't think we're gonna, I don't know if we'll see Brock [Lesnar] again. If that's ever gonna happen. But I'm wide open when it comes to that as of now," he said.

The Ring General recently defended the title against Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar return to the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE