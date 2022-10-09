Matt Riddle defeats former WWE Champion in brutal Fight Pit match

Matt Riddle defeated former WWE Champion Seth Rollins after choking him out in the Fight Pit match.

Since Rollins defeated Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle, the rivalry between the two men has only heated up, with both superstars constantly taking shots at one another.

Hence, the only way that was decided to settle this feud was inside a fight pit. Rollins accepted Matt Riddle's challenge, and the match was set for WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

It was announced a week ago that Daniel Cormier will be the special guest referee for the match. The UFC Legend also appeared this past week on RAW and asked both men to stop fighting and focus on their upcoming match.

The match itself was thrilling and teased Cormier getting physical. The clash between the two men looked legitimate throughout. It was a back-and-forth encounter that witnessed numerous dangerous spots throughout the match.

During the bout, Rollins hit a bucklebomb on Riddle on top of the fight pit and a few moments later, Riddle hit the RKO on top of the fight, sending Rollins crashing to the floor. Matt Riddle showed his MMA skill by locking in the triangle choke as Rollins tapped out.

We will have to wait for Monday Night RAW to witness whether this feud will continue or if both men have decided to squash their "beef."

