Matt Riddle set to face former AEW star in a first-time-ever match

A former AEW star is slated to face Matt Riddle in a blockbuster match. The star being discussed is Mike Santana.

Mike Santana left the Jacksonville-based promotion after his contract expired in March 2024. Mike and his tag team partner, Ortiz, worked as a tag team called Proud & Powerful. Santana allegedly left the Tony Khan-led company after not getting a singles push. The current HOG Heavyweight Champion's last appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion came back in October 2023. He is currently signed to TNA Wrestling and has been on a singles run.

On the other hand, Matt Riddle was released from WWE in September 2023. He was constantly surrounded by controversies throughout his career, which could be the reason for his release. The Original Bro is currently competing in Major League Wrestling (MLW) as well as in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he lost his NJPW World Television Championship to Zack Sabre Jr. in April 2024.

Recently, House of Glory (HOG) announced a blockbuster match in which Santana will be defending his HOG Heavyweight Championship against Matt Riddle at HOG The War Within Pay-Per-View on May 24, 2024.

What the future has in store for the former United States Champion remains to be seen.

Matt Riddle revealed how he felt after getting released from WWE

Matt Riddle was released from WWE in September 2023. Since then, The Original Bro has been active in independent wrestling promotions.

While speaking with the TV Insider, Riddle opened up about his release and stated that he has more time to spend with his family.

"I was upset when I got fired from UFC. I was upset when I got fired from WWE. At the same time, getting fired from both of those places, I was extremely relieved because ever since I was younger, since 20, I’ve been under contract for someone for fighting or wrestling. Even now, I’m still wrestling and traveling and just as busy as before, but I finally have control. I know people might not understand that. But having the ability to say no and the ability to hang out with your family and just do what’s best for you sometimes is a breath of fresh air," Matt Riddle said.

It will be interesting to see if Riddle will defeat Mike Santana and become the new HOG Heavyweight Champion.