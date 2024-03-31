"I know people might not understand that" - Matt Riddle opens up on getting fired by the WWE

Former WWE star Matt Riddle recently spoke about his release from the company last year.

Riddle was enjoying a great run in WWE, having won the United States Championship and the RAW Tag Team Championships. He was one of the most popular babyfaces on the roster and was really over with the fans. However, he was let go by the company in September last year after some controversy during his return journey from India.

During an exclusive interview with TVInsider, the King of Bros spoke about being released from two major companies, UFC and WWE. He recalled being upset after his release. However, the star was happy that in his current run on the indies, he had a sense of control of his appearances and direction. Matt Riddle had a positive outlook on how things turned out and didn't rule out a return at some point in the future.

"I was upset when I got fired from UFC. I was upset when I got fired from WWE. At the same time, getting fired from both of those places, I was extremely relieved because ever since I was younger, since 20, I’ve been under contract for someone for fighting or wrestling. Even now, I’m still wrestling and traveling and just as busy as before, but I finally have control. I know people might not understand that. But having the ability to say no and the ability to hang out with your family and just do what’s best for you sometimes is a breath of fresh air. It really takes a lot of stress out." (H/T - TVInsider)

Matt Riddle enjoyed his most popular run with Randy Orton

During his stint with WWE, Matt Riddle portrayed a lovable, goofy babyface on TV. His popularity reached dizzying heights when he started teaming with Randy Orton to form RK-Bro.

The team became two-time RAW Tag Team Champions and had major feuds with the Street Profits, the Alpha Academy, and The Usos.

RK-Bro lost the tag titles during the May 20 episode of WWE SmackDown against The Usos in a title unification match. After the match, Jimmy and Jey assaulted Randy Orton, taking him out of action for over a year.

