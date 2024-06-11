Matt Riddle in talks with major promotion after WWE departure

Former United States Champion Matt Riddle revealed he is in talks with a prominent promotion after getting released from WWE. Riddle was let go in September last year.

The Original Bro was one of the top WWE stars in the company. One of the highlights of his career was teaming up with Randy Orton as RK-Bro. After being surrounded by controversy throughout his career, the star was released from the promotion.

After exiting WWE, Matt Riddle wrestled in TNA, NJPW, and other independent promotions. He also became the NJPW World Television Champion after defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi at The New Beginning in Sapporo on February 23. However, he still hasn't signed to any company.

While speaking on Jurrrattt, the former United States Champion revealed he is in talks with TNA. He also teased returning to WWE or appearing in AEW.

“WWE return, you never know. AEW, you never know. Right now, I work a lot with New Japan and MLW. I’ve been in talks with TNA. I’ve been in talks with everybody, to be honest," he said. [H/T-EWrestlingNews]

Matt Riddle opens up about Brock Lesnar

The relationship between Brock and Riddle is well-known among fans. The duo never saw eye to eye.

Speaking on Niko Exxtra, the Original Bro revealed many plans were nixed due to Brock Lesnar's involvement in the 2022 Elimination Chamber.

"Elimination Chamber [2022] we were supposed to do a whole bunch, but he just punched the chamber door open and now what are you even going to do because he's supposed to win. And, you have spots to run here but he's in here [...] He's not the coolest dude. Back in the day, I really wanted to work with him, and after a couple of interactions with him, I have nothing ill to say about him," said Riddle.

It remains to be seen if Matt Riddle ends up signing with AEW.

