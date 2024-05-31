"He's not the coolest dude" - Ex-WWE star on working with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's run with WWE came to a screeching halt in 2023 after the former Universal Champion went on a hiatus. Recently, Matt Riddle spoke about the time he worked with The Beast Incarnate and wasn't too thrilled about it.

Matt Riddle had a terrific start on WWE's main roster, as he quickly got over with the audience. However, the star reached new heights in the promotion alongside Randy Orton as RK-Bro. Sadly, the former United States Champion took a backseat under the new regime before his eventual release.

During an appearance on Niko Exxtra, The Original Bro recalled working with The Beast Incarnate. The former NXT and RAW Tag Team Champion was not thrilled with his experience, as the former Universal Champion often changed planned spots and claimed he was not the coolest.

Trending

"Elimination Chamber [2022] we were supposed to do a whole bunch, but he just punched the chamber door open and now what are you even going to do because he's supposed to win. And, you have spots to run here but he's in here [...] He's not the coolest dude. Back in the day, I really wanted to work with him, and after a couple of interactions with him, I have nothing ill to say about him," said Riddle. [From 36:35 to 37:20]

The star had nothing ill to say about The Beast Incarnate. However, he was not too happy about his experience with the star.

Ex-WWE star wanted to retire Brock Lesnar from in-ring competition

Brock Lesnar dominated combat sports for a while, and The Beast Incarnate has achieved it all globally. The former Universal Champion has been away from WWE for a while, and there's no date on when the star will return to dominate inside the square circle.

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Matt Riddle spoke about his tenure at the Stamford-based promotion and revealed he once had the goal of retiring Brock Lesnar from in-ring competition.

"I remember like my 'goal' in my wrestling career was to retire Brock Lesnar. And, not that I ever really think that I was going to retire Brock Lesnar, probably not. But, at the end of the day, we try to get to the point to do that," said Riddle.

Brock Lesnar's last WWE match was against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in Detroit.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Niko Exxtra and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback