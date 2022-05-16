"It's like it came out of 2022" – Matt Hardy responds to scary throwback spot between Jeff Hardy and Attitude Era star

Jeff Hardy broke into WWE alongside his brother Matt and shocked fans with their explosive style. A fan recently took to Twitter to share a scary spot between Jeff and Attitude Era star Steve Blackman during the 90s.

Steve Blackman is a six-time WWF Harcore Champion signed with WWE for five years from 1997. While Blackman was initially a solo wrestler, The Lethal Weapon eventually joined forces with Al Snow. Together, the two feuded with The Hardys in 2000.

In light of the two stars reuniting with Blackman, a fan posted a GIF of the legend tossing Jeff Hardy over his head. Older brother Matt took a moment to reflect on his Twitter response below:

"Such an ICONIC spot. We talked about this sequence with Steve yesterday - it’s like it came out of 2022 @AEW! @JEFFHARDYBRAND & I were the @youngbucks of the current pro wrestling style."

The Hardys are currently in what they've said to be their final in-ring run. The two have held their own against some of the biggest names in wrestling while capturing numerous titles.

Matt and Jeff Hardy were Royal Guards during the 1995 King of the Ring

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt disclosed that he and Jeff were Royal Guards during King of the Ring. Like many wrestlers in training, the brothers were used as extras for wrestling angles:

"'We’re booked for the televisions to the pay-per-view and we have a role for you on the show.’ We’re like, ‘Oh my god. Are they going to have us wrestle or do a dark match?' They had these big jester outfits. They were built for big muscle bodybuilder guys that did it the previous years. They were baggy on us and loose, which was so funny. Jeff and I found so much comedy in that." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

90s WWE @90sWWE The Hardy Boyz as doormen at the 1995 King of The Ring The Hardy Boyz as doormen at the 1995 King of The Ring https://t.co/4Y3668Lu9l

Matt and Jeff Hardy have come very far in their careers. Jeff Hardy is still in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with Matt at his side. However, the duo could be in for a rude awakening with The Young Bucks closing in.

